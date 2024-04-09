Keener Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 470 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.41. 1,845,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,828. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.11.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

