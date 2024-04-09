Keener Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $477.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,231,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,932. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The firm has a market cap of $381.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

