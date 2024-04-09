Keener Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

DFAC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,731. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

