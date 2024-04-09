Keener Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3 %

IBM traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.31. 2,793,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,563. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

