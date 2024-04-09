Keener Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.99. 849,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.61. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

