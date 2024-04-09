Keener Financial Planning LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,398,000 after purchasing an additional 134,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,353 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $247.39. 674,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,047. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

