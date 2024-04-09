Keener Financial Planning LLC Makes New $3.76 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.9% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,385,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,460. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.09. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

