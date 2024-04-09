Keener Financial Planning LLC Invests $61,000 in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,821. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $65.09.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

