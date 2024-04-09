Keener Financial Planning LLC Invests $53,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VBR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.94. 260,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,677. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

