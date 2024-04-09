Keener Financial Planning LLC Invests $276,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,855 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $834,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,927. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $54.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

