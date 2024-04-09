Keener Financial Planning LLC Invests $25.13 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 524,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,125,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 19.4% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 463,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 129,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 87,261 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,641,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.96. 9,063,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,422,077. The stock has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.58.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

