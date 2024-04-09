Keener Financial Planning LLC Invests $173,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DMXF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,813. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.23 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42. The stock has a market cap of $636.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.