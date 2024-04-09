Keener Financial Planning LLC Invests $114,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,058,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.8 %

EXPE traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,288. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.99 and its 200-day moving average is $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPE. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.