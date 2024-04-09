Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $86.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.64. The company had a trading volume of 56,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,544. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $41.35 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.31 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,631 shares in the company, valued at $26,131,334.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,131,334.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,431,500. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,626,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,608,000 after acquiring an additional 391,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.