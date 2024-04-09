KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $66.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get KB Home alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KBH

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,449,883.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 15.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 149,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE:KBH opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.48. KB Home has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 10.88%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.