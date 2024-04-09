Kaspa Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $3.26 billion and approximately $42.91 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,281,875,541 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,279,372,357.70931. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.14434909 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $44,439,463.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

