Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives $293.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $293.92.

Several research firms recently commented on KRTX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Karuna Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.34, for a total value of $1,591,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,604 shares in the company, valued at $13,562,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 429.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 266.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $329.83 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $329.99. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.92.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.36). The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.