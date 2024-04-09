JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after purchasing an additional 742,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,706,000.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.30. 3,246,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,284. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

