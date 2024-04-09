JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.28 and last traded at $53.32. Approximately 757,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,614,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.67.
The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
