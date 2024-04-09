JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.58) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.62) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.07) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($24.36) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,619.38 ($20.50).

LON ANTO opened at GBX 2,250 ($28.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,358.21, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,854.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,613.34. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,280 ($16.20) and a one year high of GBX 2,262 ($28.63).

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

