JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.58) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.62) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.07) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($24.36) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,619.38 ($20.50).
Get Our Latest Research Report on ANTO
Antofagasta Trading Up 1.6 %
Antofagasta Company Profile
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Antofagasta
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- 2 Furniture Stock Stocks to Sit on for Interest Rate Cuts
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Wendy’s Stock Could Be Your Best Passive Income Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.