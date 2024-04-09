Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,267,436 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 8.12% of Joby Aviation worth $374,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JOBY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,408,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after buying an additional 1,840,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 358.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 228.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,240,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,541 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 202,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $1,024,545.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,994,725 shares in the company, valued at $304,173,255.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 11,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $56,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 202,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $1,024,545.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,994,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,173,255.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 554,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,698. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

JOBY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. 891,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,963,932. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.07. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

