JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading 4.9% Higher

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.83. 126,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 906,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JKS

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,657,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after buying an additional 150,262 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,678,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,895,000 after purchasing an additional 493,976 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 39,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 144,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 103,883 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.