JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on JD.com from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their target price on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.07.

JD.com Stock Down 0.3 %

JD stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. JD.com has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in JD.com by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $64,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

