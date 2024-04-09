Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.25

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 511964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $682,810.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,199.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,199.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,133 shares of company stock worth $2,172,459. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

