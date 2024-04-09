J David Wargo Sells 15,000 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,817.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

J David Wargo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, J David Wargo sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $514,300.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $511,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $630,630.00.

Shares of LBRDK traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 820,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average of $74.82. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.23). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 33.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

