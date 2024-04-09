J David Wargo Sells 10,000 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) Director J David Wargo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $514,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,484.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

J David Wargo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $779,700.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $630,630.00.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.27. 820,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,096. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.82. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.23). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,718 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.0% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,435,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,699,000 after acquiring an additional 363,554 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,657,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,746,000 after acquiring an additional 981,446 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 43.7% in the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,270,000 after buying an additional 999,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

