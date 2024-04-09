iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Optas LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Optas LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 156.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,788 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 94.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 100,233 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,038,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 775,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 826,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 468,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

GOVT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.42. 5,018,864 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0583 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.