iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Increased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $183.71 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

