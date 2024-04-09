iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWY stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $193.23. The stock had a trading volume of 133,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,246. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $136.24 and a twelve month high of $197.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.42.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.