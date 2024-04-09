iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,407,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 1,335,778 shares.The stock last traded at $82.65 and had previously closed at $83.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.27.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

