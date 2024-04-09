iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 8.3% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.53. 261,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,628. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.64. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $221.31 and a 12 month high of $288.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

