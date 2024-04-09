iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $337,131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after buying an additional 923,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,807,000 after buying an additional 882,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.44. 834,073 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.34.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

