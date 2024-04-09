iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Raised by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,307,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,242,000 after purchasing an additional 511,077 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 75,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,358,000 after purchasing an additional 89,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,110,000 after purchasing an additional 91,571 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $162.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.