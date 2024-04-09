iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is White Pine Investment CO’s 5th Largest Position

White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 3.8% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,837 shares. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.68. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

