iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 6.7% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,176,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $82.28. 1,426,017 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.68. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

