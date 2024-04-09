iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWW. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 119,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 22,918 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,004. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.61. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

