iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.12

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.12 and last traded at $70.71, with a volume of 129003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.57.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

