iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Stock Position Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 228.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,415,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983,799 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $37,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

IVLU traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.39. 88,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,610. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.21. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

