iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,065,661 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,143,419 shares.The stock last traded at $39.20 and had previously closed at $39.26.
iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000.
iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.
