iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,065,661 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,143,419 shares.The stock last traded at $39.20 and had previously closed at $39.26.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.