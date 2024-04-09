iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,104 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 452,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,566,000 after acquiring an additional 23,132 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $909,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,780 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

