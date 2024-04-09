iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Raised by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $79.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,369,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,948,177. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.