iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,858,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,934,258. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

