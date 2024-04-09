iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,141,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,804 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.63% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $116,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $109.31. 931,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,324. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.43.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

