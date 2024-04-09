iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Acquired by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

ILCG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.21. 2,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,244. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $76.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

