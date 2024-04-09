iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DMXF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $67.53. 14,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average is $62.42. The company has a market capitalization of $634.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.23 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

