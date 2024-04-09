iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,472,000 after acquiring an additional 895,629 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.63. The firm has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.