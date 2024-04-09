iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.06% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.09. 991,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,223. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $141.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

