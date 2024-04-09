Investors Purchase Large Volume of iShares Biotechnology ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 59,630 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 671% compared to the average volume of 7,736 put options.

Institutional Trading of iShares Biotechnology ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,587. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.24. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

