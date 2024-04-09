Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.68

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.68 and last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 62182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,110.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 109.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,575.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 865.3% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 37,875 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

