Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $440.04. 25,448,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,573,273. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.87.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

